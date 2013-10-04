Trending

Grass Valley unveils K-Frame 6.0 at IBC2013

Grass Valley introduced the latest version of its K-Frame modular video processing engine with increased user flexibility for both Kayenne and Karrera Video Production Center switchers at IBC2013.

K-Frame’s upgrades include internal video clip storage and playback, greater macro flexibility and an M/E multipreviewer function to meet the demands of today’s live productions.

K-Frame’s support for the Kayenne and Karrera switchers are built on a modular approach and provide simple upgradability.

Some benefitsof K-Frame 6.0 include:

  • 1080p 3G-ready without sacrificed functionality;
  • ImageStore — an option to record, play back, loop and import clips;
  • M/E Viewer — offering multipreviewer functions without additional hardware;
  • Video Disk Control Protocol (VDCP) — control over Ethernet for simpler integration in a variety of environments;
  • 2-D Digital Picture Manipulators (DPMs).