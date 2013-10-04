Grass Valley unveils K-Frame 6.0 at IBC2013
Grass Valley introduced the latest version of its K-Frame modular video processing engine with increased user flexibility for both Kayenne and Karrera Video Production Center switchers at IBC2013.
K-Frame’s upgrades include internal video clip storage and playback, greater macro flexibility and an M/E multipreviewer function to meet the demands of today’s live productions.
K-Frame’s support for the Kayenne and Karrera switchers are built on a modular approach and provide simple upgradability.
Some benefitsof K-Frame 6.0 include:
- 1080p 3G-ready without sacrificed functionality;
- ImageStore — an option to record, play back, loop and import clips;
- M/E Viewer — offering multipreviewer functions without additional hardware;
- Video Disk Control Protocol (VDCP) — control over Ethernet for simpler integration in a variety of environments;
- 2-D Digital Picture Manipulators (DPMs).
