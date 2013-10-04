Grass Valley unveils K-Frame 6.0 at IBC2013

Grass Valley introduced the latest version of its K-Frame modular video processing engine with increased user flexibility for both Kayenne and Karrera Video Production Center switchers at IBC2013.

K-Frame’s upgrades include internal video clip storage and playback, greater macro flexibility and an M/E multipreviewer function to meet the demands of today’s live productions.

K-Frame’s support for the Kayenne and Karrera switchers are built on a modular approach and provide simple upgradability.

Some benefitsof K-Frame 6.0 include: