Grass Valley, Lawo and Nevion Pass JT-NM Interop Test

WUPPERTAL, Germany—In August, another round of JT-NM interop tests took place in Germany to test a slew of company products and if they met the qualifications for JT-NM’s standards, including the newly announced JT-NM TR-1001-1. Three companies—Grass Valley, Lawo and Nevion—have announced that their tested products passed the tests for both TR-1001-1 and the previously developed SMPTE ST 2110 standards.

GV’s XIP-3901-UDC-IP agile processor, IPVU monitoring gateway, K-Frame X video production center and Kaleido IP multiviewer systems all passed the tests. Nevion’s software-defined media node Virtuoso also passed. Lawo did not specifically announced which of its products passed the test, but noted that all did.

With the passing grades, all of these products have shown that they are capable of working in a multi-vendor environment in an IP media network.

The official results of the test program will be published in a JT-NM Tested catalog and made available during the IP Showcase at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17.