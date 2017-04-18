Grass Valley Introduces Enhanced Networking Tech at NAB 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA—At NAB 2017, Grass Valley will showcase multiple parts of its concept of the “Broadcast Data Center,” including Cisco 9200/9300 IP media network kits, GV Node v2.0 and GV Convergent v1.3—both now supporting the proposed SMPTE ST-2110 standards; Densité IPG-3901 v2 modules, which enable a flexible, scalable IP transition; and the Kaleido-IP for monitoring all IP formats from one platform.



Grass Valley has established a strong relationship with Cisco to help guide the ongoing development of IP networking solutions for the broadcast and media markets, including convenient purchase and support options for Cisco IP Switches. Using Cisco Nexus 9200 and 9300 Switches, Grass Valley offers a bundled product offering featuring commercial off-the-shelf Cisco Switches, licenses for non-blocking media support and joint service offerings. These bundles integrate with all of Grass Valley’s IP-enabled products, accelerating installation and setup and ensuring compatibility with all of Grass Valley’s IP Broadcast Data Center solutions.



GV Node v2.0, an all-in-one IP processing and routing platform, enhances the capabilities of the COTS switch with broadcast-centric features, including vertically accurate video switching with quiet audio transitions. GV Node v2.0 continues to support advanced SDI-based workflows to leverage existing systems while making way for live telecasts over end-to-end IP.



As more broadcasters adopt IP solutions, GV Convergent v1.3 creates a cohesive control platform regardless of workflow type to provide a reliable IP fabric/SDI router control and configuration system. The system is both infrastructure and signal format agnostic to adapt to specific facility needs and allow broadcasters to make real-time modifications through an intuitive interface and custom system configurations.



The Densité IPG-3901 v2 modules continue to drive the adoption of IP in broadcast facilities by bridging the gap between SDI and IP. The newly upgraded IP Gateway provides advancements such as support of VSF TR-04 (the proposed SMPTE ST 2110-50/30) for independent video and audio management and SMPTE ST 2022-7 for redundancy. The IPG-3901 continues to offer a proven solution for 4K UHD over one-wire, reducing the complexity and wiring of quad-link installations, while maintaining proper video timing over an IP network.



The Kaleido-IP multiviewer is enhanced with support for 4K HEVC, as well as SMPTE ST 2022-6 and the proposed SMPTE ST 2110 for uncompressed video over 10G, 25G and 40G connectivity to make it an ideal platform for simpler workflows by enabling uncompressed, DVB MPEG TS and OTT (HLS) formats to be monitored on the same device.



Grass Valley is demonstrating its networking solutions at NAB in booth SL106.