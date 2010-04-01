Grass Valley GV Connect 2.0 delivers tighter newsroom integration

Grass Valley will showcase newly added features and functionality to its GV Connect 2.0 plug-in for Apple Final Cut Pro users at the 2010 NAB Show, April 12-15, in Las Vegas.

The plug-in increases productivity and provides new performance benefits when working with Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage area networks. The latest version adds tighter newsroom computer integration with K2 and Aurora news systems via the MOS protocol. It tightly links scripts with audio and video clips, which makes digital news production easy and getting news content to air much faster and more efficient.

In addition, users of the K2 media server and Aurora tapeless production suite who also use Final Cut Pro software have the ability to store files in the MOV format, which is native to Final Cut Pro timelines.

See Grass Valley at NAB Show Booth SL106.