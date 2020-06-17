Grass Valley Debuts Updated Edius X Editing Software

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is rolling out the next-generation of its multiformat, non-linear editing software, the Edius X.

The new updates to the Edius software builds on its functionality to bring tighter integration for the user, increased flexibility and more creative power, GV says.

GV is giving a full preview of the Edius X during a livestream event on Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET. The preview will focus on Edius X’s new core with intelligent background rendering for an uninterrupted workflow experience.

Edius X is slated to begin shipping in September.