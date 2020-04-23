Grass Valley Debuts LiveTouch 1300 IP Replay System

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced its LiveTouch 1300, a new addition to the company’s group of live highlights and replay production systems. LiveTouch 1300 is designed for 4K UHD production, giving users the ability to capture video directly from IP sources, while also delivering expanded collaborative workflow, according to GV.

The LiveTouch 1300 platform can be used for mobile, outside broadcast productions and sports venues. There is a new HTML5 LiveTouch Dashboard for system monitoring, control, start up and basic configuration.

The LiveTouch panel touts an integrated toolset that is meant to eliminate the need for external PCs, GV says. This latest version of LiveTouch enables multiformat production without changing the operator workflow. It also features inputs that support up to full raster, single stream 4K UHD/HD processing and HDR/SDR up and down or cross-mapping. Concurrent operators may have access to all cameras and servers. There is also the Fileflow 4, a streamlined UI for operators to create rules for automated file delivery to social media, archive and other network-based destinations.

Grass Valley gave LiveTouch 1300 dual redundant 50G SMPTE ST 2110 IP interfaces with NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for the use of standard IT network connections to identify and connect the system. Panels connect over IP for remote operation capability.