Grass Valley announces EDIUS 7

Grass Valley has released EDIUS 7, the latest version of its nonlinear video application. EDIUS 7 is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512GB (dependent on Windows version) of installed memory for super-intensive media operations, such as multilayer 4K and 3-D editing.

In addition to support for a wide range of Grass Valley hardware, EDIUS 7 — which will be released in Q3 2013 and publically demonstrated for the first time at IBC 2013 — is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox, with support for AJA Video Systems hardware scheduled for Q4 2013. This gives EDIUS users greater flexibility to integrate into a wide variety of environments with one editing interface that can be used for news field editing, newsroom desktop editing, news finishing editing, studio productions, and other high-quality editing for delivery to mobile devices, Internet-connected platforms, traditional television and for theatrical release. EDIUS 7 also supports EDL project import/export with DaVinci Resolve, as well as a new color grading workflow.

Additional enhanced functionality within EDIUS 7 includes an improved 4K workflow, support for the latest file formats (including XAVC/XAVC S and AVC-Ultra), automatic program update checking, updated MPEG and H.264/AVC performance, faster handling of large quantities of still image files (JPG, TGA, DPX and others), and a Gaussian blur filter to apply better quality blurring and to prevent Moiré pattern aliasing artifacts.

EDIUS 7 supports any mix of SD, HD, 2K and 4K resolution on the timeline in real time, with editing performance increasing as CPU power increases. It also has been optimized for multicore and Intel fourth-generation Core i CPU systems.