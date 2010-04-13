Grass Valley adds new functionality to K2 Dyno replay system

The Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay system has been enhanced with new features and functionality for file-based workflows that are now available as free upgrades to existing customers.

Grass Valley has released new software (v1.5) that adds an enhanced user interface with updated audio meters and intuitive remaining storage time indicators; improved (2x faster) highlight and playlist creation and cue-up functions; and fine-tuned operational control to streamline production workflows and boost productivity.

The K2 Dyno controller coupled with the K2 Summit production client is designed to help sports producers and other professionals capture live events in crystal-clear SD/HD resolutions and instantly play them out at variable speeds for critical analysis during fast-paced events. It is ideally suited for SD/HD sports production trucks and shared-storage production facilities.

Designed with experienced operators in mind, the new K2 Dyno replay controller features a highly intuitive user interface that includes the Grass Valley T-bar, switcher-quality buttons, a touch-screen LCD and high-speed GigE.