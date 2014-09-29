GoPro Rolls Out 4K Hero

SAN MATEO, CALIF.— GoPro has unveiled a 4K version of its point-of-view camera. The Hero4 is available in two editions; the $499 4K Black and the $399 Silver. New features of the Black include 4K@30 fps, 2.7K@50fps, and 1080p@120fps video capture, while the Silver has built-in touch display.



GoPro says Hero4 Black delivers twice the performance of its predecessor and now captures cinema-quality 4K video at 30 fps, 2.7K video at 50 fps and 1080p video at 120 fps, “ virtually eliminating rolling shutter in most scenarios while allowing for time-bending slow motion effects,” GoPro said.



Hero4 Black also features a redesigned audio system that captures high-fidelity sound with twice the dynamic range of previous models. Additional enhancements include improved image quality, low-light performance, highlight moment tagging and an improved user interface that allows for easier discoverability and access to key features and controls. It also supports extraction of 8.3 megapixel video stills. GoPro saids the Hero4 Black is its the highest performance model yet.



Hero4 Silver lacks the Black’s captures modes, but includes a brilliant built-in touch display.



The new Hero4 line will be available Oct. 5 on GoPro.com and at select retailers worldwide.







