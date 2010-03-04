Glowlink announces Model 1010 ultra wideband satellite spectrum monitor
Glowlink has announced the Model 1010, an ultra wideband satellite spectrum monitoring system.
The new product, Model 1010, has an instant front-end bandwidth up to 180MHz and incorporates the company's DSP technologies. The Model 1010 vastly improves the ability of satellite owners and users to monitor ultra wide-bandwidth carriers, and to detect and identify tough interferences.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox