Globosat Kicked Off World Cup With Ross Video

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video said Globosat used Ross Video products to deliver coverage of the 2014 World Cup.



The Furio Robotic Cameras were used by Globosat for camera automation and to support data tracking for the augmented reality elements. A Ross Video Carbonite production switcher with a C2 panel was used to run the show from the Glass Ball Studio while openGear was used for sync generation, distribution and down conversion.



Globosat also used Ross Video equipment at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro where an NK-3G34 router was used for 4K quad 3G link routing, and a Carbonite switcher was used for 4K routing, mixing and keying.



Launched in 1991, Globosat has 33 channels and more than 1,800 employees. Globosat channels include Rede Telecine, SporTV, GNT, Multishow, Globonews, Viva, Gloob, +Globosat, Universal Channel and Canal Brazil.