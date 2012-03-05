GlobeCast to highlight solutions for multiplatform global broadcast delivery at 2012 NAB

"Any Time, Any Screen, Anywhere," will be the theme as GlobeCast spotlights multiplatform delivery at the 2012 NAB Show, at booth SU 812. In addition to announcing the launch of a new over-the-top (OTT) platform in the Americas, GlobeCast will display a streaming Web TV service and highlight its solutions for global satellite and fiber delivery.

The company will also highlight the expansion of its commercial footprint in the Americas, with a dedicated Latin American sales team now in place. GlobeCast will exhibit alongside its sister company, NETIA.

Launch of OTT product in the Americas



On Apr. 17, GlobeCast will announce the launch of an OTT product for the international broadcast community in the Americas. More details will follow in the days leading up to the show.



Any Time, Anywhere, Any Device

GlobeCast will also be demonstrating a streaming product called GlobeCast Multiscreen, which allows broadcast clients around the world to stream their content to any Internet-connected device. At NAB, representatives will be on hand to demonstrate the new solution.



Expansion in the Americas

There will be a perceptible Latin American accent to GlobeCast's participation at NAB this year, as it has maximized its commercial footprint in the Americas, including the creation of a dedicated Latin American sales team and a refocusing and strengthening of ad hoc services in North America for the broadcast of major events. Already present with a major technical facility in South Florida and with extensive satellite coverage of the entire Latin American region, GlobeCast last year extended its fiber network to Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

Playout including localization/regionalization of content

GlobeCast will run video and flash animations demonstrating the company's ability to adapt content to local markets around the world, simplifying the global distribution of content. From ad and graphic insertions to program substitution, GlobeCast can provide localized playout and origination from its strategically located centers in Florida, the U.K., Paris, and Singapore.