GlobeCast to feature fiber network expansion to Latin America

GlobeCast has joined forces with NETIA to showcase its integrated solutions across the entire broadcast chain.

The France Telecom/Orange company, which has recently expanded its worldwide fiber network into Latin America, will highlight its latest solutions, including 3-D delivery at 2010 sporting and special events, as well as the aggregation and delivery of international content. GlobeCast also will introduce its global media management team.

GlobeCast has expanded its global fiber ring to Latin America with direct access to São Paulo, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, for blue chip broadcasters and smaller channels.

GlobeCast also recently has launched media management teams worldwide to leverage its existing business of content distribution, as well as its recent acquisition of media asset management specialist NETIA, and provide broadcasters and content creators with full solutions for the management and delivery of their content.

