Globecast Launches New Satellite Platform on AMC-11

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—Globecast has announced that it has added a new satellite platform on the AMC-11 satellite, which is owned by SES. With the new platform, the satellite provides a power orbital position for distribution of cable head-ends, currently hosting more than 70 Tier-1 American channels.

Globecast facility in Culver City, Calif.

AMC-11 now uses DVB-S2 modulation to offer a range of premium cable distribution capacity. Globecast also offers origination and playout services supported by Media Factory to provide end-to-end technology. The platform and uplink are managed out of Globecast’s Culver City, Calif., facility.

GolTV, a 24/7 sports channel, is among the first companies to transition their HD feed to Globecast’s new platform.

