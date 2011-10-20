Globe Track International streamlines monitoring with Volicon Observer

Kenya's Globe Track International (GTI) is using the Volicon Observer digital video monitoring and logging system to offer market intelligence solutions for individuals and organizations seeking to make sense of information in the public domain.

By streamlining the monitoring, recording, clip extraction and export of video content from multiple channels, the Observer system allows GTI to provide its clients with custom services, including on-demand clips, editorial electronic monitoring and commercial electronic monitoring.

As the first company in sub-Saharan Africa to employ automated advertisement tracking technology, GTI is redefining accuracy and speed of delivering media tracking results in the Kenyan market. The company uses its Observer system to automate both news and ad monitoring and to deliver video streams to specific customers securely via IPTV.