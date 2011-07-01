Global Television to upgrade news graphics with Ross Xpression

Global Television in Canada will upgrade its entire news graphics workflow at broadcast centers in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, in addition to news bureaus in nine other cities, with Ross XPression 2-D/3-D CGs and associated workflow tools.

Going on-air in August with XPression, Global will have four channels of playout for every control room, MOS workflow, design tools, NLE integration with GV Aurora editing systems and order/asset management provided by Ross openMAM partner MediaBeacon.

Global Television reaches nearly all Canadians and is complemented by 18 specialty channels.