Gekko Technology to unveil karesslite 6012 FX
At IBC2011, Gekko Technology will launch the karesslite 6012 FX, a switchable LED blue/green softlight designed for special effects and chromakey use on location or in a studio.
Switchable between blue (440 nanometer) and green (525 nanometer) outputs, the karesslite 6012 FX incorporates a 6 x 12 emitter format in a 23.6in x 11.8in panel with a front-to-back depth of 6.5in and a weight of 15.4lbs including diffuser. It produces a high-quality source light with consistent color throughout the dimming range. One of the advantages of using LEDs as a source for effects work is their narrow band spectral emission, enabling a better key.
Being LED-based, the karesslite 6012 FX is considerably more efficient than traditional film or video production lights and emits very little heat.
See Gekko at IBC2011 Stand 11.D40.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox