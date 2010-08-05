Gekko Technology to show kezia 200F

Gekko Technology will launch its new kezia 200F white-optimized LED spot lamp at IBC2010.

Drawing less than 200W, the kezia 200F is comparable in output intensity with a 1kW tungsten fixture. Besides being more economical in power consumption, the 200F generates far less heat than traditional lamps, and interchangeable optics provides beam angles of 20, 35, 60 or 80 degrees. Output intensity is 8300lux at 3.28ft, 1900lux at 6.56ft and 900lux at 9.84ft.

The 200F joins the kezia 50E and F and the 200E, which were introduced in April at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. All four models are based on Gekko's kleer color LED technology, which provides a very broad spectrum of light with precisely controllable color temperature.

See Gekko Technology at IBC Stand 11.F40.