Gekko Technology to highlight latest lighting solutions at BVE 2011

Gekko Technology will demonstrate the latest additions to its product range, including the kezia 200-E color tunable hard-source light and the karesslite 6006-DD high-output soft light at BVE 2011, Feb. 15-17, 2011, at Earls Court, London.

Gekko's kezia 200-E gives lighting designers in entertainment, film and broadcasting dynamic control of color output without the need for gel. Based on Gekko's kleer colour LED multichip array, it combines a high-quality of output, long component life, creative versatility, low power consumption and minimal heat generation. It delivers 8300lux at 3.28ft, 1900lux at 6.56ft and 900lux at 9.84ft.

A soft light designed for studio and location use, the Gekko karesslite 6006-DD has twice the number of emitters and, hence, twice the brightness of the standard karesslite 6006. Available in daylight (5600K) and tungsten (3200K) versions, it incorporates a 6 x 12 emitter format.