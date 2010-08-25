Gefen to introduce crosspoint matrix switchers

Gefen will unveil the new GefenPRO product line with a range of crosspoint matrix switchers for broadcast, rental/staging and post production at IBC2010.

All GefenPRO products include internal power supplies, front-panel routing and 24/7 technical support. Built-in EDID programming enhances stability of presettings after switching. RS-232 serial control, IR remote, front-panel buttons and IP control using any Web page interface can be used to access and control the switchers.

Models include the GefenPRO 16x16 3G-SDI Matrix; GefenPRO 16x16 DVI Matrix; GefenPRO 32x32 DVI Matrix; GefenPRO 8x8 DVI DL Matrix; GefenPRO 10x4 DVI DL Matrix; and GefenPRO 8x8 DVI DL KVM Matrix.

See Gefen at IBC Stand 7.B30.

