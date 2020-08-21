G&D Updates ControlCenter-IP KVM Matrix

BURBANK, Calif.—Guntermann & Drunck has added new features to its ControlCenter-IP matrix for KVM-over-IP. Among the new features are integration of generic USB devices and high-speed USB 2.0 in KVM-over-IP installations, as well as the implementation of the MatrixGuard function for added security.

With the new ability to integrate generic USB devices, G&D now says it is easier for users to connect ControlCenter-IP with mass storage devices. Operators can also decide whether the matrix should support HID (keyboard/mouse) or mass storage devices in the configuration interface.

In addition, via the U2-LAN-04 extender, users can integrate high-speed USB 2.0 signals with a speed of up to 480Mbit/s into a ControlCenter-IP installation. U2-LAN-04 end devices can be paired with KVM-over-IP extenders and switched synchronously or separately via the IP-Control-API.

G&D has also equipped ControlCenter-IP with the MatrixGuard function as security for failure scenarios in KVM-over-IP installations. In a clustered installation of ControlCenter-IP, if the master fails, MatrixGuard enables a backup or database slave ControlCenter-IP to automatically take over the role of the master.