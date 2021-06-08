G&D Introduces VisionXS KVM

SIEGEN, Germany—Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) has launched VisionXS, a compact multipurpose KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) tool with 10 Gbps of bandwidth and the ability to support video resolutions of up to 4K.

Previous G&D products have relied on compression techniques developed by the company to support full 4K video over 1Gbps.

However, VisionXS opens up a new dimension of possibilities by offering 10Gbps support, including transport of fast-changing 4K video using less compression, thereby improving the user’s experience, the company said.

VisionXS relies on the lossless High Dynamic Image Processing compression technique to enable an authentic video experience.

G&D will first provide the extender modules for KVM-over-IP, followed by traditional KMV systems for direct transmission.

The VisionXS extenders can be combined with G&D’s matrix systems, offering operational flexibility because they can be operated in pairs or integrated into matrix installations. This flexibility makes it easier to plan new facilities or expand existing ones at a later date, the company said.

The initial version of VisionXS will support DisplayPort UHR with a transmission bandwidth of 10Gbps. Devices with HDMI and DVI support will follow, the company said.

G&D will offer dual head modules to allow transmission of two video signals via one transmission cable.

The new VisionXS-IP-DP-UHR system is compatible with the central ControlCenter-IP appliance. Combined, these units form a powerful matrix for KVM-over-IP. Each connected workstation can be granted access to any computer connected to the KVM system, it said.

While the network infrastructure takes over the transport of KVM-over-IP using network switches and routers, the ControlCenter-IP contributes the logic. Both the dynamic access and the use of KVM-over-IP make the application even more flexible, the company said.

Secure and reliable operation is ensured by AES-128 encryption and the regular exchange of security keys. VPN, VLANs and G&D's UID locking are already implemented, it said.

Production of the VisionXS is scheduled to begin in September, the company said.