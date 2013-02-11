Fujitsu aims to improve latency for IP encoders at NAB 2013

At NAB 2013, Fujitsu will be showcasing a new firmware release that dramatically improves end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering an exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates.

Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting, and IP streaming applications, Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders are now capable of operating at less than 99 milliseconds back-to-back latency, ensuring a seamless interaction between talent, studio, and interviewees.