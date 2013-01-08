Fujinon Delivers First Orders of PL Cabrio 19-90 Lenses

WAYNE, N.J. -- Fujifilm North America Optical Devices Division announced the first deliveries of its Fujinon PL 19-90 Cabrio ZK4.7x19 lens to video rental companies SIM Digital and AbelCine. The Cabrio lens was first introduced at NAB 2012 and is part of the company’s Premier PL Mount Zoom family. The lightweight and compact ZK4.7x19 features a detachable servo drive unit that makes it suitable for use as a standard cine PL lens or as an ENG-style lens.



Toronto-based SIM Digital ordered 14 Cabrio lenses post-NAB, and received their first shipment in August. A long time Fujinon lens user, Sim Digital has been acquiring lenses from the company for 30 years and owns hundreds of them.



“The focal length of the lens and the ability to use it in an ENG scenario is ideal for shooting episodic television, feature films, and other multiple camera environments. It offers great speed for a zoom lens,” said Rob Sim, founder and president of Sim Digital. “We’ve received eight Cabrio lenses so far, which were immediately rented and have been continually used without any issues. There’s been a lot of interest in the lenses, and we anticipate them to be utilized for many upcoming projects.”



SIM Digital has rented its Cabrio lenses for use in productions such as “Rookie Blue,” a Canadian police drama television series, and new episodic television show, “Beauty and the Beast.”



New York-based equipment reseller and rental company AbelCine was also one of the first to place an order for the Fujinon Cabrio lenses immediately following their introduction earlier this year. The company purchased a large number of lenses and has received delivery of dozens of them thus far.



“We’ve seen great interest in the FUJINON PL 19-90 Cabrio lens, especially among a range of midsized rental houses, smaller production companies and directors of photography,” said Pete Abel, president and CEO of AbelCine.



AbelCine customers of the new Fujinon Cabrio lens include DP Jonathan Furmanski, whose resume includes a long list of documentaries, television series, feature films, commercials, and music videos; production company Zero Point Zero, whose current projects include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, set to air next spring on CNN, and Meat Men on Food Network; and full service rental house Chater Camera, located in Northern California.



The PL 19-90 lens covers a 31.5mm sensor size on a digital cinema-style camera, and features flange focal distance adjustment, macro function, a Lens Data System and /i metadata compatibility. It has a 19-90mm focal range at 2.7 kilograms, including servo motors.



Fujifilm introduced the PL 85-300 Cabrio lens (model ZK3.5x85) last November, which Sim Digital has ordered eight of. The PL 85-300 offers a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, with 200-degree focus rotation.