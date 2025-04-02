2025 NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Canon U.S.A. Inc.

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

Hiroto Kato: Significant technology trends we expect to see at NAB Show this year include new remote production solutions and a need to uplevel and differentiate broadcast content for audiences — making it more captivating, immersive and surprising. Sports broadcasts are major cultural events and are only growing in influence, and we’re happy to provide customers with tools and solutions that allow them to capture world-stopping images and video.

We expect to see an influx of virtual production products and solutions on display at NAB Show this year. The growing use of virtual production tech in a variety of use cases, from cinema, broadcast, commercial and more, will make it a focal point for many exhibitors and attendees at the show. Another trend that NAB Show has smartly picked up on is the continued growth of professional creators, many of whom are essentially running their own media companies and networks with professional-grade gear. Lastly, there is a blending of gear and solutions across verticals, such as cinema bleeding into sports broadcasters and league content, pro A/V gear and solutions being leveraged by broadcasters and vice versa, and more. Lines are becoming more blurred, and we see a lot of opportunity and innovation in these cross sections.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

HK: The demand for captivating shots that really make the subject pop with a shallow depth of field is on the rise in sports and live production. To meet this growing demand, we’re excited to introduce a new solution that helps fulfill this demand.

At NAB Show, Canon will showcase its new optical unit designed to help create stunning footage with shallow depth of field in sports broadcasts and other live productions. The new optical unit can be integrated into UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field box lenses by Canon Service. These lenses, in combination with the new optical unit, provide high-magnification zoom and video expression to ease the focus and enhance the subject even in fast aperture.

Whether working in a fast-paced sports stadium or capturing special moments, the optical unit adds more flexibility and helps create unforgettable visuals. We think shooters and audiences alike will love the results of this solution.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

HK: Our new optical unit stands out by offering a solution that’s been tested and proven in the sports and live production fields, delivering the impressive, story-driven content that broadcasters and viewers are craving. It recently made its mark at major marquee sporting events and concerts including major football, baseball, basketball, hockey and auto racing.

What makes it truly unique is the combination of high-magnification zoom and enhanced video expression, with easy focusing capabilities even in fast-paced environments. This optical unit integrates seamlessly into Canon’s existing UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field zoom lenses, meaning there is no need to invest in new cameras or equipment to leverage this solution. It also maintains consistent color tones, allowing easy switching between traditional and enhanced imaging styles and 2x extender, all from one lens. The optical unit is the perfect balance of performance, flexibility and ease of use for anyone looking to capture high-quality, breathtaking visuals.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

HK: We look forward to NAB Show every year — it’s an invaluable destination for us to meet face-to-face with Canon customers and industry professionals and learn more about their work, ideas and needs. This year, NAB Show attendees can expect to see exciting new products that continue our legacy of marrying efficiency, best-in-class imaging and ease of use. Beyond showcasing our broadcast and cinema solutions, offering opportunities for education and learning is fundamental to our mission at NAB Show. We look forward to seeing you at our new booth location, N2103.