Front Porch Digital SAMMAsolo HD to be showcased at ARRI Archive Workshop 2013

To be showcased at the ARRI Archive Workshop 2013, the Front Porch Digital SAMMAsolo HD has increased computing power to encode simultaneously to a greater number of file types than ever before.

Multiple preservation, mezzanine, and proxy files can be created all at once without sacrificing CPU power. The HD version also provides the most flexible video format conversion on the market for the digitization of video and audio. New 10-bit broadcast-quality picture scaling from SD to HD allows users to upconvert archives for future needs. The motion-compensated SAMMAsolo HD provides the highest broadcast-quality standards conversion using phase correlation techniques to provide accurate motion vectors on a per-pixel basis, enabling the smoothest frame-rate conversion possible.

SAMMAsolo is also available in an SD version.