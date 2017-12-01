FreeCast Unveils Broadcast Platform Designed for ATSC 3.0

ORLANDO, FLA.—FreeCast has finished development on its new broadcasting platform for the distribution of content beyond the web and on to low-powered OTA broadcast television stations. The platform can take videos from the studio, field locations or web and output them directly to TV station headends or web video feeds across FreeCast branded platforms and social media channels.

According to FreeCast CEO William Mobley, the FreeCast platform allow traditional programming and channels, as well as new niche channels, to be delivered over OTA broadcasts and digitally via IP.

FreeCast says that this technology is capable of being used with the next-gen TV standard, ATSC 3.0.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.