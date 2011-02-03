Fox stations deploy Digital Nirvana for compliance monitoring

The Fox station group has standardized on a monitoring, logging and compliance platform from Digital Nirvana across its 26 O&O TV stations in 16 markets. National TeleConsultants, a systems integrator in Glendale, CA, designed and implemented the new systems.

The stations will use the MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring Systems to record and log their ATSC and QAM transmissions for compliance monitoring. A MonitorIQ Central Management Interface at the Fox control hub in Las Vegas aggregates all of the recordings and logs.

Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ is used for multichannel signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, content repurposing, competitive analysis and QC. It records ATSC, NTSC, PAL, QAM, HD/SD-SDI, DVB and ASI feeds (video, audio, metadata and captioning) in both full-resolution HD and low-res proxy files. It can be controlled via a Web interface with search functionality, cut/clip capability and the ability to export to a wide range of file formats.