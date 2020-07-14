Fox Sports Teams With Google Cloud to Manage Media
Will help with the logging, discovering and storing of video assets
SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Fox Sports is working with Google Cloud on a new system that will help automate the logging, discovering and storing of the network’s video assets by utilizing Google Cloud’s video search and advanced machine learning capabilities.
With Google Cloud’s open architecture and advanced technologies, Fox Sports anticipates to be able to organize, discover and build on petabytes of data and millions of videos it has in its collection, as well as the new content that is being produced daily.
Google’s machine-learning models are being used by Fox Sports to automatically identify and label clips across different categories. The technology also incorporates a user-friendly interface for faster discovery of clips.
“We’re excited to team with Google on this project that will allow Fox Sports to take the next step toward the most state-of-the-art workflow for accessing all of our media,” said Brad Zager, executive producer, executive vice president/head of production & operations at Fox Sports. “It’s been amazing to see all the different tools that Google Cloud will provide our network to transform the way we work, while also helping to make the way we create content so much easier for our production teams.”
