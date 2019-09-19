FourthWall Media Unveils Reveal 5

DULLES, Va.—FourthWall Media aims to make advertising on television more like advertising on digital platforms, especially when it comes to optimizing media planning and measurement, with Reveal 5, the company’s newly introduced fifth generation analytics and optimization platform. The product enables organizations of all sizes to analyze, plan and optimize TV advertising, audiences and programming, the company said.

Reveal 5 leverages five years of granular viewing data, detailed household characteristics and integrations with leading digital DMPs and data partners. It also offers an elegant user interface, the company said.

The product includes Reveal Connect for privacy-preserving household matching, Reveal Audiences for dynamic audience segmentation and indexing, Reveal Campaigns for optimized media planning and Reveal Outcomes for post analysis, tune-in and attribution.

Reveal 5 allows companies to target TV campaigns, eliminate waste and measure outcomes of ads and programs, the company said. With Reveal 5, organizations can access digital planning and measurement capabilities and insights for TV that otherwise are too elusive to implement at scale.

The company will demo Reveal 5 during Advertising Week in New York.

More information is available on the company’s website.