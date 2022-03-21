Four AGITO Systems Deployed For the 2022 Academy Of Country Music Awards

BRISTOL, U.K.—AGITO has announced that for production of the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), director Glenn Weiss decided to deploy four Motion Impossible AGITO modular remote dolly systems for the live and on-demand Amazon Prime show.

The ACM Awards became the first major award show to switch from broadcast television to streaming-only, running a shorter two-hour production without commercials.

To handle that, Weiss and DCP Rights, LLC (formerly Dick Clark Productions), requested four AGITOs from John Perry of Los Angeles for the March 7th production from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Glenn loved the AGITIOs, as he always does,” said Perry. “He’s a repeat client, and keeps upping his creative game adding more AGITOs every time.” Perry, who owns the AGITO systems, was recently with Weiss for both the American Music Awards and the BET Awards.

According to Perry, the stages for the ACM Awards was designed specifically to integrate the four AGITOs as they would be an important part of the look of the show.

Given two days for setup and three days of rehearsal, each of the four stages had an AGITO assigned to it. Two AGITO with Trax drive ends were on a straight track – one of which had two ARRI heads, a third completely wireless AGITO Trax was on a custom-made curved track, and the fourth AGITO had a Sports drive end for the ability to free-roam. The lift for the cameras ranged from 4-7 feet.

In total, the AGITOs were equipped with three SHOTOVER G1 gyro-stabilized gimbals for Sony HDC-P50 4K/HD compact cameras and two ARRI SRH-360 stabilized remote heads for Sony HDC-4300 cameras.

AGITO camera operators were Danny Bonilla, Suzanne Ebner, Pat Gleason, Rob Palmer, and Danny Webb. AGITO pilots were Cody Alderman, Matt Greene, Jeff Lee, and Daniel Schade.