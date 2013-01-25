FOR-A updates FRC-8000HS HD/SD frame rate converter

FOR-A has announced a new update for its FRC-8000HS HD/SD frame rate converter to better accommodate the production of winter sports.

With the software release, the FRC-8000 offers a unique level of in-depth user control, giving operators the ability to customize settings based on their specific needs. Users will now be able to select a "winter sports" scene type, a special mode created to optimize the conversion process in environments with high-speed moving objects in highly saturated backgrounds that contain a lot of bright white, such as snow or ice. The winter sports function will benefit broadcasters who are working on winter sporting events, such as speed skating, figure skating, skiing and snowboarding.

The FRC-8000 offers simultaneous HD and SD output and an optional front-touch panel for easy operation. It supports a wide range of signals, including 1080i, 720p, NTSC and PAL. Up-, down- and cross-converters provide both frame rate and format conversion in a single unit.