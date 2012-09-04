FOR-A unveils multimatrix color corrector

FOR-A has unveiled the DCC-7000, a new real-time, multimatrix color corrector ideal for live sports and post-production applications. As the live HD/SD-SDI signal passes through the DCC-7000, this device performs real-time adjustment, enhancement, and color correction of up to 12 separate colors and hues in the video.

While its predecessor, the DCC-70HS, was limited to the primary colors red-green-blue (RGB), the DCC-7000 offers 12-axis color correction, which includes RGB, saturation and hue. It supports HDTV and SDTV standards, with 10-bit, 4:2:2 digital signal processing. Standards it supports include: 1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 1080/24PsF, 1080/23.98PsF, 720/59.94p, 720/50p, 525/60 (NTSC), and 625/50 (PAL).

The DCC-7000 is a standalone unit, and it is available with the front-panel control or with an external control panel for more accurate control.

The DCC-7000 will be available for delivery next month.