For-A Unveils Multi-Matrix Color Corrector

FORT LEE, N.J.: For-A Corp. of America is unveiling the DCC-7000—a new real-time, multi-matrix color corrector for live sports and post production applications. As the live HD/SD-SDI signal passes through the DCC-7000, this product performs real-time adjustment, enhancement, and color correction of up to 12 separate colors and hues in the video.



The DCC-7000 offers 12-axis color correction, which includes RGB, saturation, and hue. It supports HDTV and SDTV standards, with 10-bit, 4:2:2 digital signal processing. Standards it supports include: 1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 1080/24PsF, 1080/23.98PsF, 720/59.94p, 720/50p, 525/60 (NTSC), and 625/50 (PAL).



The DCC-7000 is a standalone unit, and it is available with the front panel control or with an external control panel for more accurate control. It will be available for delivery next month.