For-A Announces Name Change to HVS Switcher Series

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A announced a name change to three products within its Hanabi Series of video switchers. The company’s formally named HVS-XT100, HVS-XT110, and HVS-XT2000 switchers will now be called the HVS-100, HVS-110 and HVS-2000.



These changes affect only the product names, as specifications and functions remain unchanged. The switchers’ options, including its input cards, output cards, and redundant power supply units will also be referred to in this new manner.



The HVS-100 and HVS-110 HD/SD portable video switchers were first introduced into the market at NAB 2013, and have proven popular as compact, feature-rich units. For-A’s HVS-2000 HD/SD 2 M/E video switcher was introduced at IBC last month. The HVS-2000 offers full preview control, key customization, and a menu system that allows for easy configuration changes and full system control.