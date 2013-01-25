Focusrite selects GC Pro as certified U.S. dealer for RedNet pro audio networking

Guitar Center Professional(GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, announces an expanded relationship with Focusrite, a London-based developer of professional audio tools. Under the new relationship, GC Pro will now be a certified U.S. dealer for Focusrite’s RedNet professional audio networking system, which is currently available. End users who are interested in RedNet will now be able to obtain the system by contacting a GC Pro Account Manager or by visiting one of GC Pro’s 43 locations.

Phil Wagner, President of Focusrite Novation, stated, “We have had RedNet in development for some time now, and we’re proud to bring it to market with GC Pro’s help.”

He continues to describe the system as based on off-the-shelf managed Gigabit Ethernet switches and Cat-6 cabling. Products in the system include an eight-channel AD/DA, a 16-channel AD/DA, a 32-channel digital I/O and an eight-channel remote gain control mic pre.

The highest-level options include RedNet 5 – 32-channel HD Bridge for ProTools HD; RedNet 6 — a newly announced 64-channel MADI bridge; and RedNet PCIe – a 128-channel I/O for native applications.

Wagner added, “Focusrite chose GC Pro to sell RedNet in the U.S. based on their experience and the quality of their sales team. They have the ability to reach the markets that are appropriate for RedNet – recording, post-production, live sound and house-of-worship with our Dante-compatible, audio-over-IP-based solutions.”