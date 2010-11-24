Focusrite launches Midnight

Focusrite has introduced the new Midnight plug-in suite, designed to bring Focusriteʼs sonic signature to music production software through sophisticated modeling of the classic ISA110 EQ and ISA130 compressor.

Originally created for the Forté console, the ISA110 EQ and ISA130 compressor modules have contributed to the signature sound of countless records over the past 25 years. Focusriteʼs original consoles and analog modules are hard to come by, but the Midnight software suite gives users classic ISA EQ and compression in two separate VST, audio units and RTAS plug-ins at an affordable price.

Both Midnight plug-ins faithfully reproduce the clarity and warmth of the original ISA modules. These elegantly crafted plug-ins are easy to use, with a GUI that is pleasing to the eye and designed to make mixing effortless. The smooth and transparent quality of the Midnight compressor enables tracks to sit perfectly in the mix. The Midnight compressor brings a balance to a mix while maintaining sonic integrity.