Flip TV Deploys Grass Valley for Mobile Production

HILLSBORO, ORE.— FlipTV, the Maryland-based provider of mobile TV productions and technical services, has deployed a K2 Dyno S Replay System with a K2 Summit 3G Production Client from Grass Valley inside its 30-foot outside broadcasting truck, named “Captain.” The mobile production truck is used to broadcast various college sports, most recently basketball games at American University in Washington, D.C.



“A few years ago we identified a gap in the market for smaller production trucks that were powerful enough to be used for college sports, but not as expensive as the larger trucks being used for major league games. That’s why we developed Captain,” said Marcelo Capuchinho, managing partner of FlipTV. “Our goal is to provide an alternative for regional networks that need a cost effective solution without compromising on quality.”



The Grass Valley K2 Dyno is a total solution that can capture, replay, manage, edit and playout compelling content. Used in tandem with Grass Valley’s K2 media server technology, K2 Dyno can be scaled up for increased capacity, channels, and bandwidth.