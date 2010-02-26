Finnish Broadcasting selects audio monitors from Wohler for Vancouver Winter Games
Finnish Broadcasting Company (YLE) has deployed seven Wohler Technologies AMP2-16-3G audio monitors to enable simultaneous, real-time monitoring of 16 audio channels of 3Gb/s HD-SDI feeds during the Vancouver Winter Games.
Installed along with systems in YLE’s Studio 25 and HD-1 OB van, these units not only support versatile monitoring of signals from an EVS farm, but also enable insertion of the intercom signal into headsets along with the HD-SDI input for added monitoring convenience.
Wohler’s AMP2-16-3G monitor allows continuous, simultaneous, real-time level-metering for 16 channels of audio, metadata display and loudness metering.
Options include 3G, HD/SD-SDI, AES, analog cards and systemwide Dolby D, E and DD+ upgrades. The intuitive interface, complete with an integrated help system, allows users to manage presets, channel clusters, mixing and routing.
