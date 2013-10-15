Ferri Lighting Design & Assoc. Lights Up ‘Olbermann’ Set

NEW YORK — Ferri Lighting Design & Associates has designed and installed the lighting for the ESPN2 talk show ‘Olbermann’ at Times Square Studio in New York City.



Senior lighting designer Bruce Ferri led the design team.



“The ESPN look is very familiar to us, and the talk show format needs to conform to this, as a complement to the talent, which in this case happens to be one of the more visible names in the industry,” said Ferri.



FLDA has worked regularly for ESPN over the years, and recently concluded the 2013 U.S. Open telecasts for ESPN last month, which included the industry’s first 100 percent outdoor LED lighting set. This year marked the fifth U.S. Open that FLDA has collaborated on with ESPN. FLDA’s other work includes lighting designs for ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.; ESPN U; ESPN NBA LA; ESPN Pit Studio and ‘Numbers Don’t Lie’ and ‘Blitz.’