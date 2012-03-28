Fast Forward Video introduces sideKick HD Studio

Fast Forward Video (FFV) has introduced the sideKick HD Studio, a rack-mounted version of the company's new sideKick HD family of multiformat, straight-to-edit digital video recorders (DVRs).



Designed for use in base stations and studio locations, the sideKick HD Studio delivers unrivaled image quality for video captured by today's state-of-the-art camcorders. Also, by recording video directly into industry-leading NLE codecs such as Avid DNxHD and Apple ProRes, the sideKick HD Studio enables the seamless movement of high-quality content directly into studio editing and playout workflows.



Occupying only a half RU in width and 2RU in height, the sideKick HD Studio is ideal for fixed production environments such as studios, base stations and OB trucks that require the smoothest possible workflows for acquiring and editing raw camera footage and then playing it out to air. Like the camera-mounted sideKick HD, the sideKick HD Studio is able to record at 220 megabits per second at only 7:1 compression.



Because the sideKick HD Studio records directly onto 2.5in SSD drives in native DNxHD or ProRes formats, files can be uploaded directly into the NLE environment without requiring time-consuming ingest or transcoding. Users can easily transfer field footage recorded by the camera-mounted sideKick HD into the sideKick HD Studio and immediately begin editing.



They can also use the sideKick HD Studio to record video from other content sources such as satellite feeds and studio cameras. In further support of file-based workflows, the sideKick HD Studio features a 1Gb Ethernet port for fast and easy uploading of content directly into editing workstations.