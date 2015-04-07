Faroudja to Unveil Video Bitrate Reducer at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Faroudja Enterprises will demonstrate how its encoder-independent F1 video bitrate reducer platform can lower video bandwidth while preserving quality through all current compression standards.

It can reduce video bitrate by up to 50 percent and/or increase perceived video quality using the same bitrate. It’s designed to better manage today’s increasing demand for video and pave the way for 4K UHDTV delivery, especially through bandwidth limited networks, as well as traditionally-delivered media. It will be available for beta testing in Q3 2015 as a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS).

Faroudja will also unveil image quality improvement technologies that can be added in any combination to F1 processing or used in a stand-alone workflow. The fully scalable F1 utilizes conventional encoders (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, HEVC, etc.) without codec modifications and offers a choice between speed and processing conservation.

A demo will feature video streamed to two Android tablets and two set-top boxes to show real-time quality differences for both mobile and home playback; and Faroudja-grade image quality restoration technology, which can be added to F1 processing.

Service operators, like CDNs, OTTs, broadcasters and others with a critical need to manage high-volume video data can use F1 to deliver high-quality front-of-screen, second-screen and mobile viewing experiences.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Faroudja Enterprises will be in booth N8229. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.