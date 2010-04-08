Fairlight unveils EVO audio production system at 2010 NAB Show

Australia-based Fairlight launched EVO, an innovative, fully self-contained audio production system for video, film and music. The new EVO system will be on show at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas (Booth C1739).

EVO is said to deliver high-end console power with cutting-edge affordability, incorporating recent Fairlight innovations including Crystal Core Processing, the SX range of I/O options and Xynergi self-labeling key technology. The system’s design emphasis is placed on giving users fast access to mixing tools, achieved through the use of rotary encoders and touch screens that combine to deliver in-line controls and detailed full-color displays for every fader. The center section is designed around Fairlight's Xynergi keys, for full tactile control of recording, editing and mixing.

Aimed at film, video and music production and post-production facilities, EVO integrates recording, editing, mixing and video, and is file-compatible and operationally similar to existing Fairlight products, providing seamless workflows for virtually all SD and HD file formats. EVO panels can also be fitted into existing Constellation frames, providing existing customers with an easy, convenient upgrade path.

Other key feature include a new In-Line Panel, delivering efficient knob-per-function access to channel parameters; a touch screen “bridge” for delivering rich graphics and channel feedback; and fader panels featuring organic, full-color LEDs that deliver enhanced automation feedback and improve the mixing process.

The Fairlight EVO system is offered in two-, three-, four- or five-bay configurations, with the surface panel layout customized to suit individual requirements.