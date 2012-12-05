Facilis launches TerraBlock v5.7, new SyncBlock archive and backup

Facilis Technology has unveiled TerraBlock v5.7 and introduced SyncBlock — the company’s new line of archive, backup and synchronization packages qualified for direct attachment to its TerraBlock Shared Storage Systems that support 4Gb/s, 8Gb/s and 16Gb/s Fibre Channel, and 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet client connectivity.

Other key highlights in TerraBlock v5.7 include:

• Support for 4TB Drives: New high-end capacity models

• Support for Mac OS X 10.8.2 & 10.7.5: The latest Mountain Lion and Lion release

• 16Gbps Fibre Channel: Faster server, client and ATTO ThunderLinkTM support

• Drive Recovery Boost: Reduce drive recovery time by 50 percent

• DPX Capture Enhancements: Capture DPX files to Multi-User Write volumes

• Windows Project Manager: For use with Adobe® Premiere and After Effects®

Facilis’ new SyncBlock solutions come in single and library LTO5 drive models, as well as spinning disk models ranging from 8TB to 64TB in capacity. These products allow users to easily and automatically archive, backup, sync, mirror and transport file-based media ingested into TerraBlock. SyncBlock packages ship turnkey with archive/backup software, hardware, cabling and documentation. They are available for purchase today through Facilis-Authorized resellers.

For a complete set of features and technical specifications for TerraBlock v5.7 and SyncBlock solutions, please visit www.facilis.com .