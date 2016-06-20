Eyeheight Unveils Two AudioLoudnessSuite Products

LONDON—The first two modules that will make up the AudioLoudnessSuite of products from Eyeheight have been announced, the AudioLoudMeter and CorrectLoudWidget. Both modules will be available on a six-month free-trial license.

The AudioLoudMeter is an audio loudness metering plug-in that can evaluate mono, stereo and 5.1 surround. It features three bargraphs for momentary, short term and integrated loudness display; five bargraphs showing individual loudness contributions, L, R, C, Ls and Rs; five true peak bargraphs using 8x oversampled audio; an audio loudness distribution histogram with Loudness Range measurement; and time-scalable loudness history graph for ATSC A/85 and EBU 1770 modes of operation. It is compatible with Adobe Premier Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X and Avid Media Composer.

Designed as a loudness analysis and correction plugin, the CorrectLoudWidget can change target and true peak values. It can work with either Europe’s EBU target (-23.0 LKFS) and true peak level (-1.0 dBU) or the U.S.’ ATSC A/85 target (-24.0 LKFS) and true peak level (-2.0 dBU).

Eyeheight will offer the two modules through its website, www.eyeheight.com.