Eyeheight launches Twitter broadcasting system at BVE

UK production and playout equipment manufacturer Eyeheight launched TVtweetCaster, a tweet broadcasting system for HD/SD-SDI systems, at the recent Broadcast Video Expo in London. The system enables viewers to send in tweets using a TV program's Twitter hash tag, which the broadcaster can then air on a ticker during the program.

TVtweetCaster includes all the hardware and software required to go to air, along with the ticker, two bitmap layers for ticker background, channel identification, three fixed text fields and a time code-driven clock. Multiple layouts can be designed using Eyeheight's netCrawler software, which can be used to configure fonts and color settings as well as to preview the ticker text.

Up to six channels of TVtweetCaster can fit into a 1RU chassis with redundant power supply and mechanical relay bypass options.