Exset launches latest version of Digital Monetization System for multi-platform services

Exset is launching at IBC 2013 the latest version of its Digital Monetization System – DMS 1.0, which bridges the gap between technology and value-added services for digital TV deployments in developing markets.

DMS allows digital TV platforms to be created that can then be monetized in a new dynamic way not previously possible. The result allows populations to benefit from new information and entertainment services, while partnering with governments or local businesses to achieve digital switchover and bringing social transformation.

At this year's IBC, Exset is launching the integration of DMS with the HbbTV connected-TV standard. Already rolling out across Europe, HbbTV will provide an enhanced DMS experience where bandwidth allows. The use of this set-top-box middleware also facilitates multi-device usage, as DMS can be run on a browser.

See Exset at IBC Stand 4.C59.