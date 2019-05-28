EVS XT Servers Pass JT-NM SMPTE ST 2110 Testing

LIEGE, Belgium—EVS’ latest version of the XT live production servers are now IP certified after passing the Joint Task Force on Networked Media’s JT-NM SMPTE ST 2110 testing. This makes the XT servers a fully-approved product to produced and shipped with full IP interoperability, consistent with the AIMS Alliance roadmap and industry-agreed open standards.

XT server

The SMPTE ST 2110 IP network standards specifies the carriage, synchronization and description of separate elementary essence streams over professional IP networks in real-time for live production, playout and other professional media applications.

Key to the newest XT servers is the Multicam 16.2 software engine, which will be publicly released in June. The software supports more of the JT-NM stack of technologies, as well as NMOS IS-04 and NMOS IS-05 updates. Now all EVS servers with the upgraded software engine—which includes the XT, XS-VIA and previous generation XT4K and XS4K—now natively support IP and meet the compliance standards to transition to IP workflows.

EVS claims that the XT servers are the first live production servers to feature IP interoperability.