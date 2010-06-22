EVS unveils GX graphics server

EVS has introduced the GX server, a 1RU rack server that offers instant graphics playback functions for all types of live studio and OB production environments.

The new HD/SD fill-and-key playout server was designed to meet the broadcast industry’s needs for a highly efficient and reliable speed-to-air control system for clips and graphics. The new robust, reliable platform is made from material and parts made in Europe by EVS.

Built as an open architecture platform, the GX server supports all of the most widely used control protocols, allowing different media formats to be imported and brought to air under external mixers and controller device commands.

GX offers multiple media inputs for maximum flexibility and efficiency, including DVD, USB, GigE and eSATA.