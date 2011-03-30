EVS to Showcase Storage Solutions



At NAB, EVS will introduce its latest “designed to perform” solutions including advanced production and content management tools. The company will also show the EVS-OpenCube range of MXF based solutions for tape ingest and workflow digitization.



The latest version of EVS’ IPDirector offers API and MOS protocol support ensuring full interoperability with all types of third-party systems, such as asset management, automation, and NRCS including Avid I-News, ENPS or Annova systems. Extended integration with NLE systems, including media exchange with Avid editors and new EVS FCP Export Plug-in designed for Apple Final Cut Pro users, which allows them to easily export edited sequences or job requests to an EVS server or near line storage.





IPDirector

Xedio Flash

The company will also present Xedio Flash, an integrated hardware and software system offering all-in-one newsroom capabilities. Xedio Flash is designed for small and regional newsrooms.



EVS-OpenCube will present the latest versions of its tape ingest and DCP servers based on advanced MXF file and native multicodec support. Also, EVS’s MXF special division will feature ENGSoft, its new system for ENG XDCAM and P2 file and associated metadata import to the Avid editing environment.



EVS will be at Booth C9508.



